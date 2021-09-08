How Long Island-Based Debra Chiapetta Hit Her Brokerage Engagement Goals

For Debra Chiappetta, a broker with Stonington Realty, LLC in Melville, New York, one of the keys to her continued success over the years centers on finding ways to achieve higher levels of engagement at her brokerage.

Before entering the real estate game, Chiappetta had a strong background in finance. She worked as a controller in the investment banking industry, and provided accounting and consulting services to small businesses.

From there, she ran her own mortgage company for eight years, and while doing that, she went for her real estate license. Since 2004, Chiappetta has found success as a real estate professional in her local market.

“I have three agents currently and two more who recently took their test and are waiting for their results,” says Chiappetta. “And while my volume has been pretty consistent over the last several years, I’ve established relationships through old-school networking, and I have a lot of repeat business.”

According to Chiappetta, increasing engagement tops the list when it comes to remaining successful.

“Each January, I review my marketing decisions,” explains Chiappetta. “When I don’t find success, I move on. But I always give something else a shot.”

That’s how she discovered Homesnap, a service she came upon when it was a free offering.

Utilizing the free version that includes a GPS locator, it wasn’t long before Chiappetta decided to get a Pro Agent subscription. She then transitioned to the higher-level service with Homesnap Concierge.

By using Homesnap Concierge, Chiappetta has been able to get several closings under her belt by taking advantage of Google’s Local Services ads. Working the leads that roll in has created a tremendous ROI and an impressive level of engagement.

Since adding Homesnap Concierge to the mix, Chiappetta says that her phone is constantly ringing. “But it didn’t happen that first month, as you need time for the SEO to kick in,” explains Chiappetta, who appreciates the fact that the assisted software platform eliminates the need for questions to be asked about her clients.

“Even though some of the people who call are not in my niche market, I take every call,” says Chiappetta. “I’ve been able to print a list of all the leads I’ve connected with and have even turned over several buyer leads, so it’s been profitable for me,” she adds.

Chiappetta also appreciates that the Homesnap team, including Customer Success Manager Andrea Nickel, is there to help if any problems arise.

While it takes one deal to cover the cost of Homesnap Concierge, Chiappetta has found that and much more.

As of July 2021, Stonington Realty, LLC has been very active, and the market is looking strong.

“I’m looking forward to any other software developments Homesnap is currently working on,” says Chiappetta, who points to the Homesnap platform as a key piece of the puzzle when it comes to helping the firm thrive.

