NEW: Register for Upcoming REALTOR® Safety Webinar

X
RISMedia Premium Content
Exclusive Must-Read Stories for
Daily News Subscribers
Sign up for free to continue reading.
Search
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in comments
Search in excerpt
Filter by Custom Post Type
Content from
{ "homeurl": "https://rismedia.com/", "resultstype": "vertical", "resultsposition": "hover", "itemscount": 4, "imagewidth": 70, "imageheight": 70, "resultitemheight": "auto", "showauthor": 0, "showdate": 1, "showdescription": 1, "charcount": 3, "noresultstext": "No results!", "didyoumeantext": "Did you mean:", "defaultImage": "https://rismedia.com/wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/img/default.jpg", "highlight": 0, "highlightwholewords": 1, "openToBlank": 1, "scrollToResults": 0, "resultareaclickable": 1, "autocomplete": { "enabled": 1, "googleOnly": 1, "lang": "en", "mobile": 1 }, "triggerontype": 1, "triggeronclick": 1, "triggeronreturn": 1, "triggerOnFacetChange": 1, "trigger": { "delay": 300, "autocomplete_delay": 310 }, "overridewpdefault": 0, "override_method": "post", "redirectonclick": 0, "redirectClickTo": "results_page", "redirect_on_enter": 0, "redirectEnterTo": "results_page", "redirect_url": "?s={phrase}", "settingsimagepos": "left", "settingsVisible": 0, "hresulthidedesc": "0", "prescontainerheight": "400px", "pshowsubtitle": "0", "pshowdesc": "1", "closeOnDocClick": 1, "iifNoImage": "description", "iiRows": 2, "iiGutter": 5, "iitemsWidth": 200, "iitemsHeight": 200, "iishowOverlay": 1, "iiblurOverlay": 1, "iihideContent": 1, "loaderLocation": "auto", "analytics": 0, "analyticsString": "", "show_more": { "url": "?s={phrase}", "action": "ajax" }, "mobile": { "trigger_on_type": 1, "trigger_on_click": 1, "hide_keyboard": 0 }, "compact": { "enabled": 1, "width": "300px", "closeOnMagnifier": 1, "closeOnDocument": 0, "position": "fixed", "overlay": 0 }, "animations": { "pc": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "fadeInDown" }, "mob": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "voidanim" } }, "autop": { "state": "disabled", "phrase": "", "count": 100 } }

NEW: Register for Upcoming REALTOR® Safety Webinar

0 comments

NEW: Register for Upcoming REALTOR® Safety Webinar
Share This Post Now!

NAR PULSE—Encourage your agents to register for this year’s two-part REALTOR® Safety webinar “Avoiding REALTOR® Danger Zones” on Sept. 15 and 16 at 1 P.M. CT. Join Janet Judd, 2022 REALTOR® Safety Advisory Committee Chair, as she explains how implementing safety best practices is good for you, your agents and your business. 
 

Set Your Agents Up for Success Come Tax Time 
Tax planning matters at every stage of a REALTOR’S® career. Encourage your agents to register for the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness webinar, Taxes & Retirement, so they can learn how to smooth out their tax brackets during retirement. 
 
RSVP Today: REALTORS® Relief Foundation Virtual Event 
Don’t miss the REALTORS® Relief Foundation 20th Anniversary Virtual event! Join NAR President Charlie Oppler and your fellow REALTORS® on Sept.10, as we raise funds for disaster relief. Make an impact. RSVP today and share with your agents!

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

192.168.100.54