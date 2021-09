NEW: Register for Upcoming REALTOR® Safety Webinar

NAR PULSE—Encourage your agents to register for this year’s two-part REALTOR® Safety webinar “Avoiding REALTOR® Danger Zones” on Sept. 15 and 16 at 1 P.M. CT. Join Janet Judd, 2022 REALTOR® Safety Advisory Committee Chair, as she explains how implementing safety best practices is good for you, your agents and your business.Â

Set Your Agents Up for Success Come Tax TimeÂ

Tax planning matters at every stage of a REALTOR’S® career. Encourage your agents to register for the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness webinar, Taxes & Retirement ,  so they can learn how to smooth out their tax brackets during retirement.Â

RSVP Today: REALTORS® Relief Foundation Virtual EventÂ

Don’t miss the REALTORS® Relief Foundation 20th Anniversary Virtual event! Join NAR President Charlie Oppler and your fellow REALTORS® on Sept.10, as we raise funds for disaster relief. Make an impact. RSVP today and share with your agents!