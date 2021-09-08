REW Real Estate Website Takes Gold in International Muse Creative Design Awards

The International Awards Associate (IAA) recently named the 2021 Muse Creative Design award winners, with Real Estate Webmasters (REW) taking the top prize globally for all real estate websites in 2021 with a gold award.

The Muse Creative Awards were created in 2015. This year’s competition saw over 43,000 entries from over 102 countries, and was judged by more than 180 industry leaders.

REW’s submission www.carlycarey.com is built on the brand-new Renaissance platform, which launched in January 2021 and claims to be the most ADA/AODA compliant, SEO-friendly and fastest real estate website, according to testing on the Google Page Speed lighthouse framework.

“We are particularly proud of this win as we crafted Carly’s brand in house, and blended that brand with Renaissance to create a website that would stand out, even the most saturated of markets. As Renaissance is an ever-evolving framework, we are constantly using Carly’s site as a showcase piece to display exciting new features,” said Amy Pye, head of agency at Real Estate Webmasters Inc., in a statement.

“I honestly can’t believe how quickly Renaissance has exploded onto the scene. In fact, we’re just launching yet another 1,000-plus agent brokerage (Daniel Gale Sotheby’s) on Tuesday,” said Morgan Carey, CEO of Real Estate Webmasters Inc., in a statement. “It’s pretty clear that our industry needed that next level web platform in order to be able to capture the huge amount of volume that has been available in the past year. It’s a really exciting time to be in the real estate technology space and we look forward to helping even more of our top teams and brokerage take market share and dominate their local markets.”



For more information, please visit www.rew.com.