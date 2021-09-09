Exclusive Discounts on Home Cleanouts and Identity Theft Protection for REALTORSÂ®

The National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) exclusive REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program has rolled out two exciting new offers for its members. One gives REALTORSÂ® and their clients access to a $50 discount on 1-800-GOT-JUNK? services, and another offers up to 60% off identity theft protection plans from Securus ID.

Declutter with a Discount from 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

Even before COVID-19 began in 2020, many Americans were decluttering, downsizing, dumping and donating their belongings. But the pandemic has dramatically accelerated those trends as millions of people started working from home or decided to relocate. As people continue to re-evaluate their homes, spaces and living arrangements, junk removal services are in high demand. In fact, in a study conducted last April by 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, decluttering and moving were the top two reasons given for needing junk removal services, with neither trend showing signs of reversing.

As an invaluable member resource, NAR’s REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program aims to partner with leading companies that understand the unique needs of real estate professionals and provide relevant and necessary products or services for REALTORSÂ®â€”and even for their families and clients. The program’s newest partner, 1-800-GOT-JUNK, is no exception. They are the world’s largest junk removal service ready to help REALTORSÂ® and homebuyers/sellersâ€”before, during or after they move. Plus, this offer provides a perfect opportunity for REALTORSÂ® to stay top of mind with their customers by providing a value-added and timely offering.

Based in Vancouver, BC, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? has been providing full-service residential and commercial junk removal services for more than 30 years through a broad network of franchise partners. They will take just about anything, as long as it’s non-hazardous and can be lifted by a two-person crew. This includes household and workplace items, such as mattresses, furniture, electronics, appliances, televisions, exercise equipment and more. In keeping with the company’s environmental goal to divert items from landfills, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? recycles whenever possible, and many local franchisees collaborate with charities like Habitat for Humanity, Goodwill and the Salvation Army to donate what they can.

Through the NAR REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? offers members and their clients $50 off any full-service junk removal service. With ready-to-go and exclusive NAR marketing materials, the discounted offer can easily be shared with clients, helping them save before, during or after the real estate transaction.

To learn more visit: www.NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits/1-800-got-junkÂ Â

Securus ID is Serious About REALTORÂ® Security

To help REALTORSÂ® protect their personal data and financial information, the REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program has partnered with Securus ID to provide identity theft protection plans through valuable offers with exclusive member discounts.

Unfortunately, everyone is at risk of having their personal data breached and real estate professionals are often prime targets for scammers due to the nature of their businesses. All of us share sensitive data like our name, date of birth, and Social Security number whenever we apply for a credit card or take out an insurance policy, but REALTORSÂ® often have their personal finances intertwined with their businesses since they are usually independent contractors, putting them at even greater risk.

And now, during the pandemic, protecting identities is even more important due to an increase in cyber crime. According to Securus ID, identity theft is on the rise and is expected to continue as cybercriminals use emerging tactics to harvest data. In fact, the number of records exposed in 2020 exceeded 36 billionâ€”and that was just in the first six months of the year.

Powered by Experian, a global reporting agency, Securus ID provides industry-leading identity theft protection plans that include fully managed restoration services and offers individual, child monitoring, and small business plans to meet various protection and budget needs. Designed to safeguard members, plan options feature the most advanced monitoring available, along with best-in-class restorationâ€”all at the best rates in the industry.

Through NAR’s REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program, Securus ID offers members and their families high quality identity theft protection plans at up to 60% off. Starting at just $6/month, these comprehensive plans include:

– Full-Service Identity Restoration/Recovery

– Lost Wallet Service

– CyberAgentÂ®/Dark Web Monitoring

– Social Media Monitoring

– Social Security Number Trace With Monitoring

– Up to $1 Million of Expense Reimbursement Insurance With $0 Deductible, Including Stolen Funds

– Change of Address Monitoring

To learn more visit www.nar.realtor/realtor-benefits-program

The REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program is the exclusive member benefits program of the National Association of REALTORSÂ®, bringing savings and special offers just for NAR members. In one year, over 800,000 REALTORSÂ® gained an edge by leveraging at least one REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program offering, saving $74 million on member benefits from industry-leading companies. Program partners are carefully selected and understand the unique needs of real estate professionals. Learn more and save by visiting NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits.