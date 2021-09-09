A Master Class in Real Estate Success: Learn From Iconic Professionals on September 14

There’s no better way to learn strategies for business success than by hearing them straight from the established real estate professionals who have implemented them successfully over the years.



RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange, the next in our lineup for virtual events, co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS®, will be providing special presentations with key takeaways from some of the industry’s most distinguished leaders and coaches. Register today to hear from dynamic professionals, including Joe Skousen of Inside Real Estate, Leslie Appleton Young, formerly of the California Association of REALTORS®, Dermot Buffini of Buffini & Company, Liz Gehringer of Coldwell Banker, Morgan Carey of Real Estate Webmasters and many more.

When: Sept. 14, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET



Here is a breakdown of some of our sessions:



The Battle of Tomorrow: One-on One With Joe Skousen

The race is on. Inside Real Estate’s CEO Joe Skousen discusses the latest technology empowering brokerages and agents to beat portals to the consumer, and create the coveted lifetime customer relationship. — Learn More

The Next Housing Crash: Fact or Fiction?

Hear from Former Vice President and Chief Economist of the California Association of REALTORS® Leslie Appleton-Young as she demystifies some of the confusion and concern surrounding a potential housing crash. — Learn More

The Keys to Success: One-on-One With Dermot Buffini

Buffini & Company CEO Dermot Buffini shares leadership strategies for taking control of your success no matter how the market shifts. — Learn More

Ready for the Next Market: One-on-One With Morgan Carey

Real Estate Webmasters CEO Morgan Carey discusses how to prepare for where the real estate market is headed next. — Learn More

Women in Real Estate: Power Moves for Business Growth

Moderated by Liz Geringher, chief operating officer of Coldwell Banker, this panel of some of the industry’s most savvy women leaders discusses five power moves leaders can make to continue to raise the bar for business growth and gender equity in the real estate industry. — Learn More

Broker Track: Growing the Right Way: One-on-One With York Baur

Growing your brokerage can be a bumpy ride. In this session, MoxiWorks CEO York Baur addresses the pain points that often accompany expansion, and how to create a smoother process. — Learn More



Broker Track: The Path to Rapid Success: One-on-One With Rick Haase

In this special session, United Real Estate President Rick Haase shares how he skyrocketed his firm’s success in less than one year. — Learn More

