Mortgage credit availability increased in August according to the latest Mortgage Credit Availability Index(MCAI) report from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). The report analyzes data from Ellie Mae’s AllRegs® Market Clarity® business information tool.

The details:



– The MCAI rose by 3.9% to 123.7 in August.

– The Conventional MCAI increased 7%

– The Government MCAI increased by 1.1%.

– Of the component indices of the Conventional MCAI, the Jumbo MCAI increased by 9.4% and the Conforming MCAI rose by 5.1%.

The takeaway:



Increases in the index indicate that credit is loosening.

“Credit availability increased in August, driven by significant activity across all indexes,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of Economic and Industry Forecasting, in a statement. “This expansion was heavily driven by the addition of refinance loan programs at a time when the 30-year fixed rate has been above 3% for the past month, and refinance activity has trended lower. Of note, jumbo credit availability increased 9% to its highest level since March 2020, as more non-QM jumbo and agency-eligible high-balance loan programs were offered.”

“In the conforming space, more lenders offered GSE refinance programs catered to lower-income borrowers to help reduce their rates and payments,” added Kan. “There was also a slight expansion in government credit, as more investors offered streamlined refinance options for FHA and VA loans.”