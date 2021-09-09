Weichert Raises $100K for American Cancer Society

The Weichert Family of Companies raised $100,000 during its 21st Annual Charity Outing to benefit the American Cancer Society (ACS) and breast cancer research. Proceeds from the event bring the grand total that Weichert has raised for the ACS and breast cancer research to $1.737 million since the annual fundraiser began in 2001.

Though last year’s Charity Outing was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Weichert employees, associates, friends and sponsors still raised a collective donation of $25,000 for the cause in 2020.

“We were thrilled to safely host the 21st Annual Charity Outing this year,” said charity committee chairperson Joe McDonald, a regional vice president of Weichert, REALTORS®, in a statement. “We viewed 2021 as a rebuilding year for the event as the pandemic continues to affect our daily lives. But as always, we were overwhelmed by the amazing support and generosity of our Weichert friends, family, colleagues and sponsors who helped make the outing a success.”

Held at the Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, this year’s outing hosted almost 230 golfers, as well as dozens of attendees who received a Member for the Day, paint-and-sip or golf clinic package. All participants received a buffet luncheon and three-hour cocktail reception featuring awards and raffle drawings, including a grand prize LCD TV.

The event featured special guest speaker and breast cancer survivor Jessie Stern, a sales associate with Weichert, REALTORS®’ Monroe, New York, office. Stern shared her personal story with attendees, reminding listeners to be generous in support of others who continue to fight the disease. “Hearing Jessie’s story was a poignant reminder that so many of us know someone who has been directly or indirectly impacted by breast cancer,” McDonald said.

According to McDonald, the Annual Golf Outing is the embodiment of the Weichert culture, which has always been one of giving back to the community. Numerous Weichert, REALTORS® sales offices across the Northeast held supporting events, while more than 70 organizations supported the fundraiser through various forms of sponsorship.

“It’s gratifying to see the extent to which the extended Weichert Community comes out and supports our charity efforts,” added McDonald. “Thanks go out to all our residential sales offices across multiple states who contributed with their own community-based events, as well as all the many volunteers, sponsors and individuals who donated their time, effort and funds to make this year’s Charity Outing a success.”

Those who would still like to help support breast cancer research may send donations payable to the American Cancer Society to Weichert, REALTORS®, 1625 Route 10 East, Morris Plains, NJ 07950, Attn: Laura Metro ‒ Weichert Charity Outing. Donations can also be made through Weichert’s Charity Outing page on GoFundMe.

For more information, please visit www.weichert.com.