Get Hyper-Local and Stay Hyper-Competitive

Engaging effectively with your client base in the ultra-competitive world of digital real estate marketing requires a different set of skills. Integrating fundamental personal skills, relationship building and digital tools are the ingredients in the secret sauce to competing against large portals. Follow these strategies to get hyper-local with your mindset to stay hyper-competitive in your business.

1. Zip Code to Neighborhood Mindset

Traditionally, agents based their marketing messages on MLS data pulled from a zip code that includes many neighborhoods. Stop and think for a moment about what your clients are really searching for. You will then understand that it is the “hyper-local” or small place information on a specific neighborhood that they are seeking. The key is identifying those soft needs and pulling in the hyper-local statistics to enrich the experience when clients engage. You want to be known as the go-to neighborhood expert!

2. Neighborhood-Level Market Trends

You can wrap many data points into your local content. Still, the statistics must be at the level of geography to be meaningful to your audience. Using a dynamic and accurate data source such as LiveBy, allows you to share that neighborhood-level content.

3. Make it About the Community!

You know the characteristics of the neighborhoods and the interests of the audience you serve better than anyone. Homebuyers and sellers want to partner with a genuine, authentic person who can provide visibility into the community beyond just real estate. Whether it be digital or personal interaction, make sure your neighbors think of you first! Then, your sphere will know you genuinely care for them beyond just providing the standard listing search.

4. Executing a Hyper-Local Strategy

Tools and technology must support a hyper-local mindset to execute your plan. The essential steps include:

– Social media optimization to disseminate content

– Website and landing pages with appropriate calls-to-action

– Data analytics to track audience engagement

– A CRM with tags and automation to support hyper-local content

– Ability to segment your CRM into targeted audiences

– An accountability plan based on inbound results

So, pick three neighborhoods you want to work in, then make a list of 10-15 points of interest that people talk about the most. Then, deliver unique details regarding these topics in content that only a community expert like yourself would know. Refresh your content frequently, then “rinse and repeat.”

Fathom Realty currently operates in 33 states with over 6900 agents. Agents enjoy a higher net income through Fathom’s 100% commission, transaction fee compensation model, allowing them to invest more money into growing their business. Fathom agents also earn stock grants based on their contribution to revenue and company growth. To learn more about Fathom, visit www.fathomcareers.com.