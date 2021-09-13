Inflation: Current and Future Hurdles Awaiting Real Estate

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) will host its inaugural C5 Summit—the association’s commercial real estate and economic development event—in New York City from Sept. 27-29, 2021. C5 (Commercial. Connect. Commerce. Capital. Community.) will provide direct access to commercial investors and influential industry leaders, including commercial brokers and developers, state and local REALTOR® associations, economic development corporations, government officials, REITs, and domestic and international investors.

During the summit, the assembled group of experts will participate in discussions on ways to further real estate’s role in helping to revitalize communities by facilitating investments and promoting the sale and lease of commercial properties that enhance neighborhoods and create jobs.

Several featured sessions include:

NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun and other leading real estate economists will discuss U.S. commercial real estate investment opportunities, the impact of emerging trends in consumer behavior and work styles, adaptive reuses of existing assets, and the flow of domestic and global capital in commercial real estate.

Yun will also lead a panel discussion on the U.S. economic outlook in a post COVID-19 environment, the likely course of monetary, fiscal and international policy, and the implications on the recovery and flow of domestic and global capital across property types.

NewCities Foundation’s Greg Lindsay will deliver the opening keynote on “The Future of Cities.”

NAR President Charlie Oppler will close the event by interviewing Alex Rodriguez—the 14-time Major League Baseball All-Star and 2009 World Series Champion—regarding his massive investment portfolio in the commercial real estate space.

For more information on the C5 Summit, including the full schedule and speaker lineup, visit c5summit.realestate.