Realty ONE Group Donates Nearly $12k to Hurricane Ida Rebuilding Efforts

Realty ONE Group donated $11,111 through its 501(c)3 charity arm, ONE Cares, to Realty ONE Group Immobilia, in Mandeville, Louisiana, to help the office and families rebuild after Hurricane Ida. This was in addition to contributions pledged by the company’s network of generous owners and real estate professionals.

“It only takes ONE and each ONE of us has something to give that could change a life,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group, in a statement. “We had brokers and real estate pros around the country ready to step up and help as soon as the storm passed, which is the power of a passionate, global network.”

According to the brand, the organization has already impacted nearly 97,000 lives this year, donating to various nonprofits including the Folded Flag Foundation, the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP), the Beverly Carter Foundation and local community organizations around the country. In addition, Realty ONE Group, has already pledged 82,0123 new trees this year to be planted through its ONE Tree, ONE World program.

Content Square 1.

Realty ONE Group professionals have also volunteered more than 1,400 community hours to community organizations like Feeding America Network food banks and local homeless shelters, while stuffing backpacks for kids, fostering dogs and volunteering in a number of ways.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.