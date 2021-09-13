RISMedia’s Ambitious Speaker Lineup Offers Attendees a Master Class in Real Estate

RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange provides unprecedented access to industry’s best and brightest
Education is key to getting ahead in your career, and for the executives, brokers and agents who attend RISMedia’s CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange tomorrow, the direct access to the industry’s top brass will be like taking their own personal master class in real estate.
The event begins tomorrow, Tues., Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. ET and runs through 5:30 p.m. ET. There is still time to register! Click here to register now!
More than 75 moderators, panelists and presenters—among the most knowledgeable leaders in residential real estate—will gather virtually tomorrow to present more than 20 educational sessions at the event, sharing challenges, strategies, innovative ideas and best practices for succeeding in today’s challenging times. There will be separate tracks for brokers and agents.
From C-Level executives of many of the nation’s top firms, to broker/owners, REALTORS® and coaches, here is just a partial list of some of our distinguished speakers:
- Helen Hana Casey, CEO, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services
- Sherri Johnson, CEO & Founder, Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting
- Morgan Carey, CEO, Real Estate Webmasters
- Prem Luthra, President, Elm Street Technology
- Stephanie Anton, SVP, Corcoran Affiliates, The Corcoran Group
- Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
- Dermot Buffini, CEO, Buffini & Company
- Rick Haase, President, United Real Estate
- Tommy Choi, Co-Founder, Weinberg Choi Residential
- Joe Skousen, CEO, Inside Real Estate
- Gino Blefari, CEO, HomeServices of America
- Scott Durkin, CEO, Douglas Elliman
- Marki Lemons Ryhal, REALTORS® Conference Speaker, ReMarkiTable LLC
- Diane Ramirez, Chief Strategy Officer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, Westchester &New York Properties
- Dan Kruse, President & CEO, CENTURY 21 Affiliated
- Leslie Appleton-Young, Former Vice President & Chief Economist, California Association of REALTORS®
- Roman Pavlik, Direct or Luxury and Sports and Entertainment Division, Laurie Reader Luxury
- Craig Wilburn, Founder, Team Dynamo, Keller Williams
- And many more!
Click here to see the full lineup of speakers.
Event attendees will hear from industry leaders on a variety of timely topics, including “The State of Real Estate,” “The Next Housing Crash: Fact or Fiction,” plus several executives participating in one-on-one discussions with RISMedia CEO and Publisher John Featherston. We will also have sessions covering:
- Assessing the competition
- Improving your value proposition
- Increasing profitability
- Expanding your sphere with social media
- Assessing the advantages and challenges of mergers and acquisitions
- Finding the right balance of technology and personal touch
- Building a strong business plan for 2022
- Creating game-changing videos
- Following the successful strategies of today’s team leaders
- Learning how recruiting and retention have changed
- Shifting your marketing strategies for today’s luxury climate
- And many more!
Click here to register now and take some time to educate, build on your career and learn from the industry’s best and brightest.
Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange 2021 Sponsors
Diamond Sponsors
Buffini & Company
Center for REALTOR® Development
Inside Real Estate
Real Estate Webmasters
Realty ONE Group
Platinum Sponsors
Elm Street Technology
MoxiWorks
Master Sponsors
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Homes.com
LoneWolf Technologies
Host Sponsors
Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®
Rocket Mortgage
zavvie
ShelterZoom
Event Sponsors
Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®)
David Knox Real Estate Training
Mbition
Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
RPR®
Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting
For more information on our Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange, please visit www.ceo.rismedia.com.