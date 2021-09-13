RISMedia’s Ambitious Speaker Lineup Offers Attendees a Master Class in Real Estate

RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange provides unprecedented access to industry’s best and brightest

Education is key to getting ahead in your career, and for the executives, brokers and agents who attend RISMedia’s CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange tomorrow, the direct access to the industry’s top brass will be like taking their own personal master class in real estate.

The event begins tomorrow, Tues., Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. ET and runs through 5:30 p.m. ET. There is still time to register! Click here to register now!

More than 75 moderators, panelists and presenters—among the most knowledgeable leaders in residential real estate—will gather virtually tomorrow to present more than 20 educational sessions at the event, sharing challenges, strategies, innovative ideas and best practices for succeeding in today’s challenging times. There will be separate tracks for brokers and agents.

From C-Level executives of many of the nation’s top firms, to broker/owners, REALTORS® and coaches, here is just a partial list of some of our distinguished speakers:

Helen Hana Casey, CEO, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Sherri Johnson, CEO & Founder, Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting

Morgan Carey, CEO, Real Estate Webmasters

Prem Luthra, President, Elm Street Technology

Stephanie Anton, SVP, Corcoran Affiliates, The Corcoran Group

Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Dermot Buffini, CEO, Buffini & Company

Rick Haase, President, United Real Estate

Tommy Choi, Co-Founder, Weinberg Choi Residential

Joe Skousen, CEO, Inside Real Estate

Gino Blefari, CEO, HomeServices of America

Scott Durkin, CEO, Douglas Elliman

Marki Lemons Ryhal, REALTORS® Conference Speaker, ReMarkiTable LLC

Diane Ramirez, Chief Strategy Officer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, Westchester &New York Properties

Dan Kruse, President & CEO, CENTURY 21 Affiliated

Leslie Appleton-Young, Former Vice President & Chief Economist, California Association of REALTORS®

Roman Pavlik, Direct or Luxury and Sports and Entertainment Division, Laurie Reader Luxury

Craig Wilburn, Founder, Team Dynamo, Keller Williams

And many more!

Click here to see the full lineup of speakers.

Event attendees will hear from industry leaders on a variety of timely topics, including “The State of Real Estate,” “The Next Housing Crash: Fact or Fiction,” plus several executives participating in one-on-one discussions with RISMedia CEO and Publisher John Featherston. We will also have sessions covering:

Assessing the competition

Improving your value proposition

Increasing profitability

Expanding your sphere with social media

Assessing the advantages and challenges of mergers and acquisitions

Finding the right balance of technology and personal touch

Building a strong business plan for 2022

Creating game-changing videos

Following the successful strategies of today’s team leaders

Learning how recruiting and retention have changed

Shifting your marketing strategies for today’s luxury climate

And many more!

Click here to register now and take some time to educate, build on your career and learn from the industry’s best and brightest.

Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange 2021 Sponsors



Diamond Sponsors

Buffini & Company

Center for REALTOR® Development

Inside Real Estate

Real Estate Webmasters

Realty ONE Group

Platinum Sponsors

Elm Street Technology

MoxiWorks

Master Sponsors

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Homes.com

LoneWolf Technologies

Host Sponsors

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Rocket Mortgage

zavvie

ShelterZoom