5 Professional Home-Cleaning Secrets

When it comes to housekeeping, nobody knows how to make it more efficient than professional home and hotel cleaners.

Try these five cleaning tips from the pros in your own home.

Stock Up on Gloves

Rubber gloves can help you through a variety of messy tasks without soaking your hands in water or chemicals.

Simplify Your Cleaning Products

You should not need more than three or four products to tackle every cleaning job in every room of your house.

Keep Cleaning Tools Handy

Having products and rags in a moveable carry-case, and brooms and a vacuum in a central spot, saves time and energy.

Don’t Get Bogged Down With Clutter

Spend some time once or twice a month sorting and putting clutter where it belongs.

Have a Cleaning Path

Whether it’s the back of the house to the front, or tougher rooms first, know the route you will take. In any case, clean from the top down, ceilings first.