5 Trendy Paint Colors for Your Home Design

Whether you’re diving into a remodel or simply want to freshen up your living space, try one of these trending paint colors.

Blissful Blue

This color is perfect for dreamy bedrooms, as it pairs well with a variety of accessory colors, such as pink, yellow, white and dusty lavender.

Green Smoke

This green has a nice amount of gray in it, which makes it subdued, yet dramatic. It’s a sophisticated color, making it a good choice for a chic look.

Chantilly Lace

This cool, crisp off-white opens up a room and makes it feel airy and clean. It pairs beautifully with a bright white trim for a nice warm-cool contrast.

Classic Grey

Classic grey brings soft warmth to a room and does not distract from artwork or any bright furniture colors. It is a nice backdrop for any room.

Dusty Lavender

This cheerful and feminine shade is perfect when paired with white trim. It’s a sassy choice when you want a look more sophisticated than pink.