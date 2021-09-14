Easy-Care Houseplants You’ll Find Tough to Kill

A bit of healthy greenery is a cheery accent for almost any home. But the keyword is healthy, because there are few things sadder than a dead, bedraggled houseplant. If you fear your brown thumb may keep houseplants from thriving, take a tip from the experts on some low-maintenance types that may be willing to take a chance on you.

Jade Plant – If your home has a patch of bright sunlight, this broad-leafed succulent will take it. It does pretty well with infrequent watering and will even reward your spotty care with pink or white flowers in the spring.

Cast-Iron Plant (Aspidistra) – One of the easiest plants to care for, the cast-iron plant tolerates low light and infrequent watering—hence its name! In fact, this one doesn’t like lots of sunshine, and its glossy, green leaves will grow up to two feet tall.

Snake Plant – Although the snake plant prefers bright light, it will endure in low light and can live in just about any room of the house. A little accidental neglect in watering will not kill it, and despite being named for a viper, this West African native is an air-cleaning dynamo that is easy on the eyes.

Peace Lily – Peace lilies require little sunlight and don’t require frequent watering. Put them in a large pot and they will reward you with flowers in spite of your spotty care.

Watermelon Peperomia – T he green and silver stripes on this beauty’s leaves will remind you of watermelon, plus the plant doesn’t require much direct sunlight or watering. Native to South America, the watermelon peperomia grows tiny, green flowers in the spring.

Chinese Evergreen – Happy even in dry environments and partially shady locations, the Chinese evergreen doesn’t often flower indoors, but the unique patterns of pale and dark green on its broad leaves make for a stunning display.