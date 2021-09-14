Here’s What’s Hot in Autumn Home Decor

As summer gives way to shorter days and cooler evenings, there is a universal yen to cozy up, hunker down and look for comfy pieces and deeper hues for your home. Decorators offer a palette of ideas for doing a little autumn re-shuffling.

Bauhaus Retro – Paying homage to the Bauhaus, a German design school that boomed during the 1920s, this warming look brings in geometric shapes and bold block color. Think bedroom and family room accents of royal blue, mustard yellow and slate gray hues for this contemporary update.

Ramp Up the Reds – No colors in the spectrum are as warming as carmines, scarlets and crimsons as we head into cold nights. Go for a riot of red tones to turn up the heat in your bedroom. Mix plain and patterned designs in your decorative cushions and throw blankets.

Bring in Rustic Touches – Now’s the time to change out your sideboard and shelving displays, grouping together assortments of baskets, wooden pieces and rustic handcrafted trinkets. Plus, macrame is back, so bring out those hanging pots, too!

Introduce Texture – Like the return of macrame, styles from the ‘70s like rattan, cane and bamboo are making a comeback, but in a modern, minimalistic way, with curved shapes, tapered legs and clear, defined lines. Introducing these natural textures in a warming color palette will make a living or family room feel cozy.

Top Up the Tableware – Fall is a good time to treat yourself to a new pottery teapot and more. Bring in rough-hewn earthenware mugs and cereal bowls in warming earth tones. Simply add some hot chocolate or a hot stew and you’re good to go.

Try a Two-Tone Effect – To instantly warm up a bedroom or living room, paint one wall in a jewel-tone fall color, such as warm caramel, loden green, a soothing blue, even ruby red or amethyst.