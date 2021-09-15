5 Quick and Easy Ways to Promote Healthy Living

Got a minute? Health professionals provide these one-minute health boosters you can do at home. Done daily, they can yield big results in terms of your overall health.

Floss Smart

You can floss in less than a minute to keep your teeth and gums healthy in between trips to the dentist.

Swish for 30 Seconds

Swishing mouthwash for at least 30 seconds exposes all of your teeth to its antibacterial properties.

Drink Water

Doctors say that drinking a glass of water in the morning wakes up your brain, kidneys and gut, making you feel sharper faster.

Brew Green Tea

Drinking green tea at least three times a week has been linked to a lower risk of heart disease and stroke.

Save Your Face

Using a nickel-size dollop of sunscreen all over—especially around the eyelids and nose—can help keep skin cancer at bay.