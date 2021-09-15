How to Design a Better End to Your Workday

As a real estate agent, life can be chaotic. If you’re going to thrive with such an untraditional workweek, you need to have some sort of structure in place. Whether you’re back in the office or still working remotely, there are many benefits to designing a cohesive end to your workday.

An end-of-day ritual is an excellent way to keep your sanity and prepare yourself for tomorrow. By having a plan ready and easing yourself into the next day’s schedule, you make your life a little easier. Here are three steps you can take at the end of each day to create a better end to your workday:

Clear your workspace. In order to clear your head after a long day, you need a clear workspace as well. Before you call it quits, be sure to get rid of any clutter on your desk. Get organized, but be sure to check all of your papers before throwing them away.

Review what you’ve accomplished. If you aren’t using checklists currently, now may be the perfect time to start. At the end of each workday, go over the tasks that you’ve completed so that you’re ready to tackle unfinished business the next morning.

Review tasks for the next morning. This coincides with the review process above. Be sure you’re aware of all the tasks you haven’t finished at the end of each day and make a note of them. You can even start the next day’s checklist immediately and update your calendar accordingly.

If you’re a seasoned agent, then you’re likely used to the hectic schedule that often comes with the profession. However, if you’re still struggling with the odd hours and working on weekends, then the tasks above can create some much-needed structure in your life.

Agents, what other tasks do you take care of at the end of each workday?

Jameson Doris is RISMedia’s social media/blog editor. Email him your real estate news ideas at jgrice@rismedia.com.