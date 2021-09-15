HUD Provides Access to $5B in American Rescue Plan to Address Homelessness Crisis

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) issued the HOME-ARP Implementing CPD Notice, Requirements for the Use of Funds in the HOME-American Rescue Plan Program. The new HOME-ARP notice is a critical step taken by HUD to expeditiously allow communities to begin accessing funds from the nearly $5 billion funds allocated from the American Rescue Plan to help communities across the country create affordable housing and services for people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness.

“With rates of COVID-19 transmission still high, there is no time to wait to assist the more than half a million Americans on any given night who are enduring this pandemic in crowded shelters or on the streets,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge in a statement. “Today’s release of guidance opens up access to the critically needed American Rescue Plan funds that will help communities provide the safety and security of a stable home to more Americans.”

In April, HUD announced the American Rescue Plan funding allocations and broad contours of how the funds can be used. Today, this notice sets forth specific program requirements that participating jurisdictions or grantees must meet to begin planning for their use of their HOME-ARP funds in earnest. Under the regular HOME program, grantees must wait until their allocation plans are completed and approved by HUD in order to access funds.

Given HOME-ARP’s focus on addressing the urgent needs of people experiencing and at-risk of homelessness, HUD is providing grantees with 5% of their HOME-ARP grant upfront to support eligible program planning activities related to the development of their HOME-ARP Allocation Plans. Participating jurisdictions will be provided access to the balance of its HOME-ARP grant, including the remaining 10% of its administrative and planning set-aside, after HUD reviews and accepts its HOME-ARP Allocation Plan.

The $4.925 billion in HOME-ARP funding will play a critical role in developing housing to address homelessness and homelessness risk among extremely low-income households. The funding also gives participating jurisdictions flexibility to best meet the needs of people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, homelessness, including through the development of affordable housing and permanent supportive housing, the provision of tenant-based rental assistance, the delivery of supportive services, and acquisition and development of non-congregate shelter units.



Source: HUD