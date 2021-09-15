3 Ways to Improve Your Authenticity on Social Media

Being authentic on social media can seem like a marketing buzzword, but it must be essential to every agent’s online presence.

Showing people you’re a relatable and genuine professional can go a long way toward branding yourselves as an agent worth hiring. From building relationships with buyers and allowing folks to connect with your brand genuinely, a brand that leans into its unique traits and human side can turn prospective onlookers into loyal customers in no time.

While you’ve probably already heard folks telling you to “be authentic,” here are a few ways to help you accomplish that on your social media channels.

Content Square 1.

Act Human

While social media inherently means leveraging tech to connect with your consumers, make sure that you’re not losing the human side in your marketing efforts. Connect with people that interact with your pages by mixing in live and pre-recorded video content so people can see your face and personality. Engage with the people in your comments and inboxes, and set up times to answer questions and reach out to people personally.

Show people a bit of the behind-the-scenes stuff that you do as an agent for your clients. Incorporating these personal branding options with your business’s marketing can help build a rapport with people and potentially turn them into clients.

Leverage Imperfections

Too often, people think they need to portray the perfect brand on social media—perfect images, videos and personas. As agents, you know there is more to the profession than just victories. Buying and selling real estate is an emotional roller coaster that you have to navigate your clients through. Mix things up by sharing that—within reason. For every closing that you share on your social media accounts, post or provide context on a challenge or obstacle you faced with your clients. Use these posts to show a different side of your brand and reassert what your brand can and will do for consumers during the highs and lows.

Content Square 2.

Tell a Story

Telling a great story should be part of every agent’s marketing strategies already because it’s a great way to draw people in and help them relate to you. Storytelling is a big part of the job, from assisting families to imagine what their lives can look like in a new home to describing a listing or neighborhood. Use your posts to share different experiences you’ve to have on the job. Talk about why you got into the business and why you love being a real estate agent. Rather than saying “I sold a house,” tell a relatable story about the sale or what makes it meaningful to you and the clients.

Jordan Grice is RISMedia’s associate content editor. Email him your real estate news ideas at jgrice@rismedia.com.