Tips to Extend the Life of Perishables

While all fresh foods have a natural shelf life, here are some tips and tricks to help extend the life of your food and keep your wallet full.

Check the Date

Before refrigerating produce, check for and discard any on the verge of spoiling.

Keep Cheese Longer

Apply a thin layer of butter to the exposed side of cheese, then wrap the block in waxed paper and place it in a plastic bag.

Puncture Plastic Bags

Poke a few holes in the plastic bags of fresh veggies you bring home before refrigerating to avoid moisture.

Use the Freezer

Preserve your unused fruits and vegetables for a delicious snack, even 8-12 months later.

Wrap Greens in Foil

Surprisingly, when wrapped in foil, broccoli, lettuce and celery will last in the fridge for a month or more.

Use Paper Bags for Mushrooms

Plastic bags are a haven for moisture. They cause mushrooms to mildew, so store them in paper bags.