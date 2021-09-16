Fourth Quarter Events for Agent Retention and Growth

Successful real estate businesses host events for their agents throughout the year—company-wide, regionally, etc.—to recognize achievement, build camaraderie and propel increased production. This is key for ensuring agent retention and growth.

The upcoming fourth quarter presents an ideal time for you to host an event specifically focusing on key facets of your business success—namely planning, motivation and growth—in order to finish this year strong and chart a purposeful course for continued achievement in 2022.

In order to make your event impactful, include the following in your event schedule:

Business Planning and Goal Setting: While there is still much business to conduct before the end of the year (isn’t there always?!), the 90-day rule dictates that whatever your efforts your agents put forth in the fourth quarter will likely determine their success in the first quarter of next year.

Conduct a general session focusing on business planning and goal setting for the upcoming year, and then break down the specific activities—calls, listing appointments, etc.—that need to begin now to reach their production goals. It will be helpful to give a simple goal setting sheet to your agents in advance of the event so that they come to the event with a good idea of what they are looking to achieve.

Focused Sessions: Set aside time for agents to choose specific sessions that apply to their individual businesses. Common topics to offer include technology, new agent strategies, team related issues or other topics that are relevant to your specific agents and market.

One Open Session: Are you looking to attract other agents to your company? Consider having one keynote address that you open up to prospective agents and co-brokers. Doing this is an ideal opportunity to highlight your company’s culture, inclusiveness and value in an effort to both elevate the performance of your own agents and recruit additional agents onto your roster. It is generally best to have an outside speaker be the main attraction for this session, and they can be from either in or outside of real estate—just make sure that they are relevant, interesting and a good fit for the image you are presenting to your internal and external audiences.

Don’t Forget the Fun: It goes without saying that your team needs to enjoy your event while you are helping them plan, learn and be motivated. Start with a breakfast and/or lunch gathering, finish with a cocktail party or other gathering, and include any other games, quotes from the day or silly awards that will keep your team engaged and smiling together. Be creative here—your team will appreciate your effort to make the event original and fun.

All of the above can be accomplished in an event that takes as little as one day, and can be organized relatively quickly. The benefits of production and retention of your current team are invaluable, and your recruiting efforts will benefit as well, so take action now to make your own event happen soon!

