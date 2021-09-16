HUD Tackling Youth Homelessness With $142M in Awarded Funds

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is awarding $142 million to build systems to end youth homelessness in 33 local communities, including 11 rural communities. HUD’s “Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program” (YHDP) will support a wide range of housing programs including rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing and host homes.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated nearly every crisis in our society, including the crisis of youth homelessness,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge in a statement. “Our society is judged by how we treat the most vulnerable among us. We have a responsibility in our nation to care for all our children and with this funding, HUD is taking steps to make sure that every child under our care has a safe place to call home.”

The Department continues to work closely with youth to develop and improve YHDP, relying upon the recommendations provided directly from young people who had experienced homelessness. Additionally, HUD partnered with youth with lived experience to assess the nearly 100 applications that were submitted for funding consideration. Their assessment helped HUD ensure that applicants understood the needs and preferences of the young people they will serve. The Department also worked closely with its federal partners to help develop the program and review applications, including the Departments of Health and Human Services, the Department of Education, and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.

YHDP recipients will use this to address youth homelessness that is specifically tailored to their needs, including funding for housing units, wrap-around services and housing support. YHDP will also support youth-focused performance measurement and coordinated entry systems.

Over the next several months, selected communities will work with their youth advisory boards, child welfare agencies and other community partners to create a comprehensive community plan to end youth homelessness. The awarded communities will also participate in a program evaluation to inform the federal effort to prevent and end youth homelessness going forward and will serve as leaders in the nation on the work to end homelessness among young people.

Click here to see where HUD is awarding grants.