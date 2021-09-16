MooveGuru’s Home Pro Division Reaches Nine Million Recommendations

HomeKeepr, a referral-only online community of REALTORS®, home service professionals and homeowners, recently announced it has surpassed the nine-million recommendation mark. The company has signed on more than 300,000 real estate, mortgage, and insurance professionals who have, in turn, recommended more than 500,000 unique home service contractors and other local businesses to homeowners over nine million times.

MooveGuru’s HomeKeepr division helps real estate agents curate their favorite home service providers so that it is easy for clients to access. Beyond connecting the homeowner with the right local pro for the job, the service also helps the agent send home maintenance and repair reminders, tips, tricks and data via text or emails, including tasks such as changing air filters and replacing smoke alarm batteries.

“This is a great milestone for our network of professionals and home service providers who are collaborating together to deliver a remarkably improved service to homeowners,” said MooveGuru CEO Scott Oakley in a statement. “Together, they are disrupting advertising websites like Angi and HomeAdvisor to deliver superior recommendations from professionals that the homeowner knows and trusts.”



