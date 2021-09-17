6 Tips to Keep Yourself Hydrated

Here are some tips for preventing dehydration, especially in the warmer months.

Know the Signs

If you experience dry, itchy skin, muscle cramps and headaches, get out of the heat and drink plenty of liquids.

Drink Enough Water

Drink a cup of water in the morning, before bed and with every meal to help ward off dehydration.

Avoid Alcohol, Sugary Drinks and Caffeine

Coffee, soda, alcohol, energy drinks and flavored milk work against hydration. Swap them out for more water.

Dress Up Your Water

Add limes, lemons, mint, berries or cucumber to improve the taste of water without artificial sweeteners or preservatives.

Eat Foods With High Water Content

For maximum hydration, snack on cucumbers, celery, tomatoes, peppers, cauliflower, watermelon, spinach and strawberries.

Try Probiotics

Taking a probiotic can help boost your immune system and improve the digestion and absorption of food and nutrients.