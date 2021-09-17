New ERAÂ® Real Estate Affiliate Adds 400 Agents to the Network

ERAÂ®Â Real Estate, recently announced that RSVP Real Estate, based inÂ Bellevue,Â Washington, has affiliated with the ERAÂ®Â brand.Â

Â

The firm will now be known as RSVP Real Estate ERA Powered and immediately becomes one of the largest companies in the ERA system withÂ over $1 billion in sales volume in the last 12 months, according to the company. Â

Â

The family-owned brokerage, which now has more than 400 agents and serves western Washington with a concentration in King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties, was founded in 2004 by Chief Executive Officer Steve Kloetsch and his son Andy Kloetsch, who serves as chief operating officer. They initially operated as a two-person company before recruiting agents into the business in 2008.Â



“We are proud of being a family-owned firm and consider our agents part of the family. By joining ERA, our family now extends across the country and around the world, which is a powerful benefit. As we explored opportunities to drive growth, we were determined to find a partner with a similar culture of treating people right, ERA network’s inclusive and collaborative community really resonated with us,” said Steve Kloetsch, co-founder and CEO of RSVP Real Estate ERA Powered, in a statement. “In addition, the brand’s industry-leading technology, tools and platforms will support our recruiting, retention and production goals and perfectly complement our very hands-on, always-on agent support that is a hallmark of our company. We’ve continued to have great success since we founded our company and realize that in order to continue to grow strategically and profitably, we needed a collaborative partner that would help us build our capabilities, increase our learning and more.”

“When we started our business in 2004, we were very deliberate and measured in growing the company. We realizedÂ that we could do things differently and succeed in one of the most competitive real estate markets in the nation by putting the needs of our affiliated agents first,” said Andy Kloetsch, co-founder and COO of RSVP Real Estate ERA Powered, in a statement. “Today marks another deliberate and measured decision that will support our continued growth by arming our team with tools and training that align with today’s connected consumer. At the end of the day, we will always be focused on growth opportunities that will truly benefit our agents.”

RSVP Real Estate has been recognized for consistent growth by theÂ Puget Sound Business JournalÂ in its Top 50 Eastside Fastest Growing Private Company rankings and the Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the state.



“For more than 15 years, Steve and Andy have worked diligently to grow their business into a powerhouse real estate company. Not only do they possess a deep knowledge of the industry, but they are also deeply committed to the professional development and growth of their affiliated agents,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate, in a statement. “As an ERA Powered company, they can implementÂ ERA’s services, products and enhancements best suited for their agents to help them grow their business their way. The ERA Powered model works tremendously for anchor companies like RSVP Real Estate as they are able to continue with their successful operations and branding, and are now fully supported by the growth, lead generation, business consulting and marketing support that comes along with an ERA partnership.”

Â Â Â

“We’ve always had a deep appreciation for how technology can positively impact people’s lives and that is especially true when it comes to our agents, as they create and sustain relationships with clients,” said Kadey Kloetsch, chief technology officer, RSVP Real Estate ERA Powered, in a statement. “As an ERA Powered company, we’re excited to be able to offer our agents access to a turnkey, comprehensive and innovative technology solution that we could not efficiently offer as an independent firm. Instead of spending time researching, vetting and implementing new technology, we can focus our efforts on richer, face-to-face interactions with our agents to better refine our offerings and provide more personalized technology support to help enhance their relationships with clients and prospects.”

Content Square 1.

For more information, please visit www.era.com.