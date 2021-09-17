X
How to Improve Your Life in Just 5 Minutes or Less

Boosting your physical and mental health is important for relieving daily stress. These five easy actions can improve your well-being in five minutes or less.

Take Your Vitamin D

2,000 IU of vitamin D daily can support the immune system and may lower the risk of developing several types of cancer.

Pet Your Dog 

Dogs have a calming effect that lowers blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Make a Gratitude List 

Write down five things you’re grateful for every day. Expressing gratitude causes the brain to produce more dopamine.

Call a Friend

People who reported poor social relationships had a 29% higher risk of coronary disease and a 32% higher risk of stroke than people who have solid friendships. So, pick up the phone and call a friend.

Stretch

Stretching a few minutes a day can lead to better bone and joint health, improved balance, better flexibility and mobility, and lowered stress.

