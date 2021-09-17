How to Improve Your Life in Just 5 Minutes or Less

Boosting your physical and mental health is important for relieving daily stress. These five easy actions can improve your well-being in five minutes or less.
Take Your Vitamin D
2,000 IU of vitamin D daily can support the immune system and may lower the risk of developing several types of cancer.
Pet Your Dog
Dogs have a calming effect that lowers blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart attack and stroke.
Make a Gratitude List
Write down five things you’re grateful for every day. Expressing gratitude causes the brain to produce more dopamine.
Call a Friend
People who reported poor social relationships had a 29% higher risk of coronary disease and a 32% higher risk of stroke than people who have solid friendships. So, pick up the phone and call a friend.
Stretch
Stretching a few minutes a day can lead to better bone and joint health, improved balance, better flexibility and mobility, and lowered stress.