Items to Buy and Not Buy at the Dollar Store

Some dollar-store products are awesome bargains. Others are definitely not.
You SHOULD Buy…
- Paper Goods
- Cards and Gift Wrap
- Spices and Herbs
- Household Cleaners
- Dishes and Stainless Steel Utensils
You SHOULD NOT Buy…
- Black Plastic Kitchen Utensils – These plastic tools may contain Bromine, which has been linked to cancer and birth defects.
- Plastic Food Containers – These may contain phthalates, which can cause reproductive problems.
- Batteries – Most dollar-store batteries are carbon-zinc, which drain very quickly.
- Vitamins – Dollar store multivitamins are often missing at least one listed nutrient and many didn’t dissolve adequately.
- Toys – Many no-name toys have sharp edges, are easily breakable and may contain lead paint.