HUD Announces New Hires

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently announced several key additions to HUD staff since July.

Appointees are listed below in alphabetical order:

– Crystal Bergemann, Senior Advisor – Climate, Office of the Secretary

– Patrick Byrne, Congressional Relations Specialist, Office of Congressional & Intergovernmental Relations

– Demetria McCain, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity

– Freedom Alexander Murphy, Deputy Press Secretary, Office of Public Affairs

– Daniela Perez, Assistant Press Secretary, Office of Public Affairs

– Mia Pittman, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Risk Management and Regulatory Affairs, Federal Housing Administration

– Brad Pollock, Special Assistant, Office of Policy Development & Research

– Nathan Shultz, Senior Advisor, Office of Housing – Federal Housing Administration

Source: HUD