HUD Announces New Hires

By RISMedia Staff

0 comments

HUD Announces New Hires
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently announced several key additions to HUD staff since July.

Appointees are listed below in alphabetical order:

– Crystal Bergemann, Senior Advisor – Climate, Office of the Secretary

– Patrick Byrne, Congressional Relations Specialist, Office of Congressional & Intergovernmental Relations

– Demetria McCain, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity

– Freedom Alexander Murphy, Deputy Press Secretary, Office of Public Affairs

– Daniela Perez, Assistant Press Secretary, Office of Public Affairs

– Mia Pittman, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Risk Management and Regulatory Affairs, Federal Housing Administration

– Brad Pollock, Special Assistant, Office of Policy Development & Research

– Nathan Shultz, Senior Advisor, Office of Housing – Federal Housing Administration

Source: HUD

