7 Inspired Spaces Just for Kids

Having areas in your home that allow your kids to burn energy and occupy themselves is a luxury in itself. However, creating a space to encourage play and keep your children engaged benefits the whole family, whether inside or outside. Read on to get inspired to develop creative play spaces throughout your home.

Indoor Climbing Wall

Installing an indoor climbing wall in your basement, playroom or backyard will challenge your child and is a great way to burn energy. Whether it’s a stand-alone climbing wall or you attach climbing pegs to an interior wall, remember to install cushioning at the bottom to protect against inevitable falls.

Swing High

An indoor swing can help build your child’s balance, core strength and can be a vessel for their imaginations to grow. Whether it’s a swing bed on which to lounge and play make-believe, a swing chair to curl up and read books, or a traditional swing on which to swing high, an indoor swing will provide hours of entertainment.

Indoor Monkey Bars

A set of monkey bars will test your child’s mental and physical strength and will keep them continuously challenged. Hanging a set of monkey bars in the ceiling will provide these benefits from the comfort of home. Remember to include a soft cushion under the bars for when little hands slip off.

Custom Playhouse

Playhouse options are endless, from houses that have working electricity to a functional bathroom. Whether it’s a smaller playhouse that is custom painted or a larger, independent structure that can be mistaken as a she-shed, a playhouse is a background to childhood dreams and adventures. Treating this playhouse as an extension of your home design plan will create an escape that you and your child will want to spend hours on end in.

Sports Courts

For the sports-loving child, installing a sports court at home will serve as the backdrop for countless pick-up games and practice rounds. Whether it’s a basketball court, hockey simulator, tennis court or soccer court, your child is sure to benefit physically and mentally and will be the gathering place for all their teammates.

Bunk Bed Slide

Bring some fun into the bedroom by installing a slide from the top bunk. If your child is an adventure seeker and a standard ladder won’t cut it, a ride down from the top every morning will start the day with a sense of possibility and adventure.

Art Corner

If your child prefers art projects over adventure-seeking, creating a dedicated art space will encourage the creativity to flow. Transforming a wall into a chalkboard wall and having plenty of wall shelves for art supplies will ensure the ideas will never stop.

Adding play spaces or transforming existing rooms in your house to accommodate these adventures will provide your children short-term entertainment, as well as long-term growth.