Color Applications to Elevate Your Home

Color has the power to change the feeling of a room—and it can often be accomplished by repainting the space. Whether the room is painted dark and moody or breezy and light, the color palette of a room sets the tone for the room’s mood. Color doesn’t need to be limited to the walls. Whether you’re painting the ceiling, trim or floors, different color applications can be endless. Find out unexpected color applications to create an elevated visual experience throughout your home.

Dark Trim and Light Walls

Where to use it: A living room or great room

Typically, rooms have color on the walls and the trim is painted white. Reversing this color application can bring a designer-inspired look to the space. Painting the baseboards, crown moulding and window casing a rich, saturated color will highlight the details of the room and bring interest to an otherwise predictable space. Keeping the walls a lighter color still creates a lighter, breezier space.

Dark Ceiling and Light Walls

Where to use it: A dining room

Painting a ceiling, also known as the fifth wall, a deep, rich color can create a cozy effect and provide interest when looking above. Painting the crown moulding and ceiling the same color can make a canopy-like effect, which is more unexpected than a white ceiling and creates a more personal impact.

Tonal Effect

Where to use it: A bedroom or library

Creating a tonal effect in a room is both sophisticated and also exudes warmth. Using the same color from the baseboards to the ceiling envelops the room in color and makes a smaller room appear larger. Using a rich, saturated color to create this tonal effect will maximize the impact. While the baseboards, walls, window and door casing, crown moulding and ceiling should be the same color, the paint finish should be different to create depth. As a general rule, the walls should be painted in a satin finish, while the trim should be painted in a semi-gloss. The ceiling can be flat.

Create a Jewel Box

Where to use it: A powder bath

Creating a jewel box-like room is best in a smaller space, such as a powder bath or a library, making you and your guests feel like they have entered a lifesize jewel box. This effect can be accomplished by wallpapering the ceiling and painting the walls and trim a saturated, complementary color.

Lacquered Paint

Where to use it: An entryway

A lacquered paint application is high drama and is a truly custom look. For example, painting your ceiling in a lacquered paint finish will create a lasting first impression on your guests when they enter your home.

Color Pairing Tips