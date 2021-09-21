Creating a Bathroom Spa Retreat

While your primary bathroom isn’t a space that gets a lot of traffic, it’s a space that is probably the most used. Your bathroom’s design can set the tone with how you will start your day, as well as how you will conclude your day. Therefore, elevating your daily experience in your bathroom can be an overall mood booster. Here are some go-to ways to upgrade your primary bathroom and create a bathroom spa retreat.

Soaking Tub

A leisurely bath in a soaker tub to wind down for the evening is necessary in any spa-inspired bathroom. A soaker tub in a material such as cast-iron or copper will retain water heat longer, but will also require ongoing maintenance. Customizing the length, width, height and shape will lend to your overall bath experience. In addition, accessorizing your tub with easy-to-access bath salts, a drink holder and a place to set your reading materials will lend to the overall experience.

Shower Styles

To elevate your shower experience, a walk-through shower or steam shower will temporarily transport you to your favorite spa. For example, a walk-through shower will give you an oversized shower space, multiple shower heads and jets, and symmetrical, dual entry points. Or, a shower room is large enough to accommodate a soaker tub, as well as steam shower functionality.

Heated Floors

Heated floors in a spa-inspired bathroom are a must. When you exit the shower or bath, warm marble floors feel luxe and opulent and won’t make you dread leaving the warmth of your soaking tub or relaxing steam shower.

High-End Finishes

When designing a bathroom spa retreat, the finishes make all the difference. Using marble on the floors, counters, shower and walls will not only make a stunning visual impact, but they will also stand the test of time.

Elevated Accessories

Elevating your bathroom accessories are the small details that take a luxury bathroom to a luxury spa retreat. For example, investing in high-quality towels, washcloths, candles, bathmats and bath products will create a spa-like vibe. Also, transferring all products from their original containers to sleek, uniformed glass containers will eliminate the visual clutter and create a more soothing, calming environment.

Warming Technology

Whether you have warming drawers for your robe or warming racks for your towels, enveloping yourself in soft, warm towels when you exit the bath or shower is nothing short of blissful. A warming drawer can be built into the vanity, and warming racks can either be wall-mounted or sit on the floor.

Engage Your Senses

Creating a signature scent for your bathroom spa experience can cue your brain that it’s time to relax. Whether it’s your handsoap, the candle you light when you soak in the tub, or the bath salts you use, the scents within your spa retreat will impact the overall atmosphere of your bathroom spa.