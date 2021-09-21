Fathom Realty Expands Leadership Team

Fathom Realty recently announced several additions to its leadership team:

Claire Addison

District: Greater Albuquerque, New Mexico

Addison relocated from Hawaii to practice law and real estate in New Mexico. She is a highly experienced REALTOR® in estates, investment, residential and trust properties.

She enjoys helping families who are upsizing or downsizing and first-time homebuyers. Her goal is to provide valuable advice, market data and problem solving that results in successful outcomes. Addison looks forward to growing Fathom Realty’s presence in New Mexico by attracting the most capable agents and supporting their dreams and goals.

Andres Aviles

Greater Collin County – Southwest, Texas

One of Fathom’s youngest district directors, Aviles, was inspired to pursue real estate and establish his career shortly after college. After just five years in the industry, Aviles has shown strong leadership and team-building skills that align with Fathom’s servant-based leadership mentality and culture, according to the company. He hopes to bring together a community based on trust, authenticity and transparency. Aviles caters to Spanish and English-speaking clients and specializes in assisting first-time home buyers, new construction projects and land purchases.



Melissa Gibbens

District: Southwest Missouri (Springfield/Joplin)

Gibbon’s husband of 26 years is a general contractor who gave her the nudge to start a real estate career. With professional experience in customer service, Gibbens prides herself on focusing on serving the needs of her clients. She began her real estate career 16 years ago, focusing on new construction sales.

As her career evolved, Gibbens became a specialist in another area, CAFO or concentrated animal feeding operation sales. She is proud to support rural America and the farmers that feed the U.S.

Wendy Holcomb

District: Greater Collin County – East, Texas

Holcomb serves the Collin County East district in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in Texas. She brings a mix of investment banking and a legal background into her work in real estate. Holcomb is a Fathom Mentor and enjoys guiding, teaching and serving other agents.

Julian Jacksonlt

District: Greater Southwest San Antonio, Texas

Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Jackson earned degrees in Information System Technology and Psychology and was accepted to flight school as an Army helicopter pilot. He later became an Army instructor pilot training new Army flight students where he was voted the outstanding instructor of the flight in the overwhelming majority of classes that he taught. After moving to San Antonio in 2003, Jackson went on to train Air Force officers in logistics readiness and attained his Master Instructor certification the following year with over 3000 hours on the podium. While still serving in the military, Jackson earned his license as a loan officer in 2006 and shortly after opened Paradigm Institute Loan Officer and Mortgage Broker Training School. He wrote and taught one of the highest first-time pass rate courses in the state of Texas. Thirteen months later he would open his own mortgage branch of Southwest Funding.

Wendy Lahn

District: East Central Minnesota

Lahn has been in the real estate business collectively for 29 years. She has worked solo and in big brick-and-mortar offices but recently joined Fathom Realty to expand the brokerage into Minnesota. Lahn has achieved the Graduate REALTORS® Institute (GRI), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) and the ePro designations from the National Association of REALTORS®.



Rachel Mann

District: Greater Denton County – Southwest, Texas

Mann has been a licensed REALTOR® in the State of Texas since 2016. Her passion for the industry includes mentoring, investing and working with custom builders. Mann’s experience and her industry connections help to ensure each transaction is handled with the utmost importance and professionalism

Janet Mitchell

District: Greater Collin County – Northwest, Texas

Mitchell has been in the real estate industry for over 15 years. In addition to her real estate experience, she spent ten years as a sales director in a major cosmetic company helping consultants build successful businesses. Mitchell’s passion for assisting people to achieve their dreams and become a better version of themselves in the process is the driving force in all that she does.

Rhonda Ryals

District: Tampa, Florida

In 2017, Ryals embarked on her journey into the world of real estate and never looked back! First, she began her career working in an apprenticeship role. The next step, to venture as a solo agent, was a natural progression for Ryals.

Cindy Woyak

District: Boise/Twin Falls, Idaho; State Broker

Woyak has been a principal broker for many years, leading small and large brokerages, and teaching thousands of agents across the state of Idaho. As a new member of the Fathom family, she is excited to continue raising the bar in our ever-changing industry.

