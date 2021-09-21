Fun Ways to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month, first proclaimed by President George H. W. Bush on September 14, 1989 and observed each year between Sept. 15 and October 15, celebrates the Hispanic and Latino heritage, and the incredible contributions their people have made to the U.S.
While the terms Hispanic and Latino are often used interchangeably, Hispanic refers to people who speak Spanish or descend from Spanish-speaking populations. Latino refers to people who are from or descended from people from Latin America, such as Brazil, where the language is Portuguese.
Whether you hail from a Hispanic or Latino background or not, Hispanic Heritage Month is a great time for you and your family to dive in and enjoy the rich and colorful culture in fun and creative ways.
- Cook a New Dish – Plan and make an authentic Mexican or Latin American dinner; Mexican enchiladas, Brazilian feijoada, Cuban ropa vieja. The more unfamiliar the dish the better. Find the recipes and get cooking.
- Play Dominoes – A beloved pastime for Puerto Ricans, Dominicans and Cubans, dominoes is a game that brings the community together. Pick up a box and play with family or friends.
- Support a Local Business – Look up bakeries or restaurants in your area that serve treats like Colombian empanadas or delicious varieties of Mexican sweet bread.
- Have a Movie Night – Turn on the subtitles and enjoy the world of Spanish-language movies available on streaming platforms; Roma, perhaps, or Contratiempo (The Invisible Guest) or the family-friendly musical comedy, La Llamado (Holy Camp.)
- Plan a Dance Night – Bring out the Cha Cha, Mambo and Tango music and dance the night away with family and friends.
- Take a Virtual Tour – Go to websites, like Kayak or YouVisit, and take a free virtual tour of the Mexican pyramids, the many sights of Rio de Janeiro or the picturesque north shore of Montevideo, Uruguay.