Fun Ways to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month, first proclaimed by President George H. W. Bush on September 14, 1989 and observed each year between Sept. 15 and October 15, celebrates the Hispanic and Latino heritage, and the incredible contributions their people have made to the U.S.

While the terms Hispanic and Latino are often used interchangeably, Hispanic refers to people who speak Spanish or descend from Spanish-speaking populations. Latino refers to people who are from or descended from people from Latin America, such as Brazil, where the language is Portuguese.

Whether you hail from a Hispanic or Latino background or not, Hispanic Heritage Month is a great time for you and your family to dive in and enjoy the rich and colorful culture in fun and creative ways.

Content Square 1.