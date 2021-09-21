Little-Known Secrets to Buying a Luxury Home

Buying a home is an involved process, regardless of your price point. However, the luxury market comes with a different set of conditions. From working with a specialized real estate broker, less available inventory and a more discerning list of requirements, investing in a luxury property can be more involved than purchasing a mid-level home. Here are some of the little-known secrets of the luxury home buying process.

Work With a Luxury Broker

Working with a well-versed broker in the luxury market is key to ensuring a smooth home searching and buying process. A luxury broker will be familiar with the areas in which you’re looking, will be up to speed on the latest trends, will be able to identify potential issues in properties you view and will know if a property is worth its listing price. Additionally, a luxury broker will have access to homes that might not be listed publicly or on the MLS. Many luxury listings are private to protect the seller’s privacy, so only luxury brokers within the inner circle are privy to these listings.

Have a Knowledgeable Team in Place

In addition to working with a broker who specializes in the luxury market, making sure your financial advisor is involved in your purchase decision will ensure you’re making an intelligent investment. Taking it a step further and arranging a meeting between your broker and financial advisor will safeguard your purchase.

Exercise Patience

Patience is the name of the game when buying luxury real estate. Because of limited inventory, the time it takes to conduct research and a discerning list of must-have features, it can take longer to find the property that is a perfect match for your specifications.

Know the Neighborhood

Familiarizing yourself with the neighborhood and its future plans is an important part of the luxury home buying process. From the school district to the area’s downtown amenities to recreational opportunities, the neighborhood can be just as important as the home. Additionally, suppose you are buying a property for its views. In that case, it’s important to understand any plans for the area and any possibilities of new construction that could impact any waterfront, golf course or sunset views.

Don’t Discount Properties Based on Photos

Based on the photos, if you don’t fall in love with a property, it’s still worth an in-person visit to see the home. For example, a house may require interior updates but have one in a million waterfront views. If you discount the house based on the listing photos, you will miss out on your opportunity to own a property with those views.

Have Proof of Funds

Being able to prove you have the funds to purchase a luxury property can be more involved than if you’re buying a mid-level home. Therefore, it’s important you have the documentation to prove you have the funds before making an offer. You may even need this documentation before you view the property.