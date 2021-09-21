Sleep Your Way to Better Skin

Most people start their day with a facial moisturizer, sunscreen and maybe even a bit of artfully applied makeup to make skin look its best. But dermatologists say the time you spend in bed overnight has the most effect on your skin. That’s because resting helps repair the damage that occurs to your skin by environmental factors and other stressors during the day. Following a simple nighttime routine is the best way to better skin.

Wash the Day Away – Sleeping with makeup on can wreak havoc on your skin. Make sure your face is clean by washing off not only your makeup, but the oils, pollution and debris that assaulted it during waking hours. Use a moisturizing cleanser that won’t strip your skin of natural oils.

Hydrate – Apply a rich emollient cream packed with lipids and ceramides, which are easily absorbed into clean skin. You may also want to use an eye cream, neck cream and a petroleum-based lip ointment.

Add Retinol or Mask – For maximum anti-aging benefit , add a retinol serum and/or a facial mask to your nighttime routine several nights a week.

Change Your Position – There are frictional forces at play while we sleep that can accelerate aging. The best way to sleep is on your back, so that none of the skin is pushed up against a pillowcase. Sadly, sleeping on your side can cause wrinkles.

Keep the Bedroom Cool – A cool room can help you sleep better, because heat can cause perspiration that aggravates acne or other skin conditions. If you have very dry skin, consider a humidifier in the bedroom.