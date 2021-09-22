3 Essential Smart Tech Features for an Eco-Friendly Home

If you’re interested in lowering your home’s impact on the environment, here are a few different types of tech that can do just that.

Smart Thermostat

Smart thermostats learn to intuitively heat or cool your home based on personal preferences and are an effective way to lower energy consumption at home.

Smart Window Treatments

Smart blinds can harness the sun as a natural heat source by opening at the perfect time to let sunlight pour into your home and closing when they no longer receive direct light.

Smart Lights

Set lights to automatically dim in the evening or only turn on when a room is being used.