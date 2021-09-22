4 Smart Tech Musts for Home Gardeners

Here are several exciting types of technology that can take your green thumb to the next level.

Smart Irrigation

A smart irrigation system automatically adjusts its schedule based on local weather to ensure that your garden receives just the right amount of water.

Smart Thermometer and Hygrometer

A smart thermometer and hygrometer are the perfect way to monitor conditions at all times and receive notifications if any issues arise in your greenhouse.

Soil Moisture Sensor

By measuring the moisture content around your property, you can quickly determine just how much water each plant needs.

Smart Blinds

One of the many advantages of having smart blinds is that you can schedule them to open and close at specific times to meet your indoor plants’ sunshine requirements.