4 Ways Millennials Are Impacting the Housing Market

Here are four ways millennials are impacting the high-end market.

Redefining the “Starter” Home

Many high-earning millennials are going straight to the luxury sector, which has been a welcome surprise for sellers.

Leveraging Mortgage Rates

Low mortgage rates have been a boon for millennials, many of whom are entering their prime home-buying years.

Location-Independent

Medium-sized cities with access to nature and cultural amenities are proving to be the location of choice for today’s millennials.

Lifestyle-Driven

Millennials prefer homes that support a healthy lifestyle with features like a home gym, outdoor space and nearby recreational amenities.