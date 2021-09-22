Cutting Out the Compromise: Providing Agents Everything They Need to Succeed

Every brokerage has a reputation for something. Some brokerages are known for their training, while others offer complete commission or a brand name. But why do agents have to pick one over the other?

A brokerage should give agents the freedom to operate however they need to in order to reach their goals. That’s why agents should look for a brokerage that offers a range of resources so they can succeed, regardless of what their definition of business success is.

Here are some key benefits every brokerage should offer their agents:

Top-Tier Tech

Agents need technology that allows them to be more productive and efficient. Business management tools like RealSmart Agent help agents with compliance, closing transactions, marketing and more, while keeping overall transaction management and related costs low.

Versatility in the Workplace

It’s important that brokerages help agents adjust to the new normal. If agents want to operate within brick-and-mortar offices where they take meetings with clients in person, they should be able to. If they want to continue to work virtually, they should have access to the tech and support they need to keep them and their clients engaged online.

Next-Level Training

Agents need to stay current on changes in the industry and their local market. The right training resources expand industry and entrepreneurial knowledge to fuel growth at any stage. From mastering marketing to learning the latest trends, brokerages should provide ongoing learning opportunities.

Health and Wellness Should Come Standard

No matter the industry, figuring out insurance options as an independent contractor is always a quagmire. Health, life, dental insurances and other forms of benefits are needed by agents, so a brokerage should help agents find the best options to cover themselves and their families, including benefits like surgical opinions, coordination of care, dual-network options and more.

Count on Your Commission

Agents should have control of their commission and be able to make their own decisions about what they think is best for them. Since it’s the agent doing the work, shouldn’t they be able to keep more of their own money? A brokerage can provide the benefit of 100% commission or a commission structure that offers several plans to meet the needs of each agent.

The Power of Prestige

While brand recognition shouldn’t be the main reason behind an agent’s choice of business, having the backing of industry prestige offers more visibility and resources to get the job done right. From technology to autonomy to full-scale support systems, a brokerage has many ways it can create the prestige agents want.

We feel it’s not too much to expect all this from a brokerage. Do you?