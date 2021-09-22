10-Plus Video Marketing Tips for Real Estate Agents

The internet and smartphones have made video content widespread and accessible. To engage with your clients, you need to shoot a lot of video. Let’s talk about connecting with your audience, some video ideas and how to make your videos stand out.

Find Your Audience

You want your video to be seen by people interested in buying or selling a house. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube have a lot of users.

Make your videos engaging by putting interesting images and hooks first. Many users stop watching after a few seconds if they’re not interested.

For Facebook and Instagram, design your video to be viewed without audio. Most users do not automatically use audio on these platforms. Make use of Facebook’s auto-caption feature because research has found users engage more with videos with captions.

For YouTube, create longer videos with wording optimized for searches. For instance, many people search for informational videos with the word “beginner” in the title.

Use specific hashtags to direct people to your content. You don’t want to just tag your posts with “#realestate.” Make it more specific by including your city’s name. While more specific hashtags narrow down users, the users who find your content are more likely to engage with it.

Real Estate Video Ideas

Good videos start with good ideas. These ideas can be approached from different angles and repurposed to get the most out of them.

Here are some great ideas to get you started making videos.

1. Introduction Video: Introduce yourself to your audience

2. FAQ Video: Answer frequently asked real estate questions

3. Neighborhood Tours: Bring potential clients on a tour of a neighborhood you know well

4. Home/Property Tours: Showcase a property for sale

5. Ask Me Anything (AMA) Videos: Go live on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram and answer any of your followers’ questions

6. Day in the Life: Create a video showing the amount of work you put in to earn your commission

7. Testimonials: Compile videos from happy clients talking about their experience with you

Tips to Make Your Videos Stand Out

With the endless amount of content online, standing out is very important. Follow these tips to get extra followers and keep them engaged.

Make a Plan

Draw up a content calendar a month ahead with a plan for content. Script the content, rehearse your videos, edit them and release them.

Get The Right Equipment (And Learn How to Use It)

To make your videos really stand out, you’ll need equipment, software and the know-how to use it. Here’s what you can consider investing in:

– Tripod (with smartphone attachment)

– Ring light

– Editing software

– Lighting kit

– Microphone

– DSLR Camera

The costs can add up and there’s a definite learning curve. If you have someone in your network with video experience, think about enlisting their help.

Show Your Personality

Use these videos as an opportunity to show who you are, showcase your real estate knowledge and build trust. Be personable and engage with them while being professional.

Show clients why your content matters through the value of your information, your storytelling and your unique perspective and humor.

