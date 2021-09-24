Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Expands in Pacific Northwest Region

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices recently announced its continued growth in Washington with the addition of Gala Realty Group. The brokerage will add seven real estate professionals and one office operating as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Walla Walla Realty. The addition marks the brand’s continued growth in The Evergreen State and the twenty-first franchise in Washington.

“When I sought out to align with a brand, I had two goals in mind: first, increase the tools and technology resources I could provide to my brokers and, second, to provide bigger and better marketing opportunities for our luxury clientele,” said Sam Galano, owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Walla Walla Realty, in a statement. With Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, we found both—plus the sophistication, growth and diversity—that I am confident will assist our footprint tremendously.”

Galano joins Berkshire Hathaway Home Services with over 20 years of real estate industry experience.

“We are elated to welcome such a highly-regarded team to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices,” said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, in a statement. “The team that Sam has assembled effortlessly aligns with the brand’s core values of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. We look forward to advancing their businesses and complementing their talent in our quest to help people achieve their goals faster than they would in our absence.”

Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also welcomed the company to the network, “Sam prides himself on working with a diverse clientele that appreciates his attention to detail, accountability and negotiating skills. He brings honesty, communication, knowledge and commitment to each real estate transaction, and a desire with each client to create a trusted relationship that will last a lifetime. This alliance is a match made for success.”

“With the dedicated team I have and their resilience to strive in the real estate industry and serve our clients with nothing but the best, I am excited to see our growth and progress through the next year and beyond,” added Galano.



For more information, please visit www.bhhs.com/wallawallarealty