“I’m Always Trying to Get One Degree Better” – Growing a People-Focused Real Estate Business

Episode 25
Josh Anderson
CEO & Founder
The Anderson Group Real Estate Services
Overview

Against the pressures of an increasingly automated, technology-driven and disconnected industry, Josh Anderson has found success through prioritizing people—both those in his company and the clients he serves. The kind of energy and attitude needed to keep an agent on the team for a decade or stay personally in touch with 8,000 clients might be hard to replicate, but the lessons on building relationships and maintaining excellence are certainly something anyone can learn.

Click here to listen to this week’s podcast with Josh Anderson!

