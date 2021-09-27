10 Self-Care Ideas to De-Stress This Fall

Between school meetings, sports, work and whatever is going on in the news, there are plenty of reasons you might be stressed. To keep yourself feeling your best this fall, it might be time to practice some self-care. Try out one of these ideas to feel great this season.

Relax on Your Own:

Find a New Book – On blustery fall days, there are few things cozier than sitting down with a good book. Find a new one to read and forget about the stress of your daily to-do’s.

Go for a Drive – A drive, particularly out in the country, can be a great way to unwind. Find a good drive out of the city where you can slow down and look at all the fall foliage.

Use a Facemask or Lotion – Protect your skin from fall’s chilly weather with a good moisturizer. To keep it truly on a fall theme, buy a pumpkin-spice facemask or lotion.

Find a New Favorite Tea – A warm drink can be the perfect choice on a cold day. Relax with a warm tea; with so many spices and blends you’re bound to find a new favorite.

Bake a Fall Dessert – Nothing says fall quite as baking does. Put your to-do list on the back burner while you enjoy the scent of your favorite treats in the oven.

Start a Fall Garden – Gardening is an excellent way to de-stress. Don’t think you missed out simply because it’s not spring. Plant some fall veggies or an herb garden this season.

Unwind With Others:

