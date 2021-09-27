4 Plants You Should Not Put in Your Yard

Caring for your yard requires constant work and planning, but it is worth it to boost your curb appeal and enjoy an outdoor oasis year-round. If you are in the planning phases of your gardening or landscaping, you’ll likely find a plethora of plants that look beautiful in magazines, but you shouldn’t run out to find them at your local nursery. These four plants are some of the biggest culprits; they may photograph beautifully, but here is why you should not put them in your yard.

Bradford Pear Tree

This tree may look beautiful when it blooms, but don’t let its white delicate flowers tempt you. While the tree boasts the ability to grow in diverse soil types and resist disease, the trade-off is one that you won’t find pleasant. These beautiful blooms release an intense rotting fish smell that no homeowner or their neighbors will enjoy.

English Ivy

Ivy can look beautiful covering a building or fence, so it may be tempting to plant it at your home. But beware, this plant’s hardy nature can ensure it takes over and spreads in areas you don’t want it to. As any home expert can tell you, plants growing on your exterior wall may look nice but can wreak havoc on your structure’s integrity long-term.

Wisteria

Similar to ivy, wisteria’s climbing nature makes it a hazard to your home if planted in the wrong spot. While you may not want to entirely abandon plans to include this plant in your yard, you must be cautious about where you place it. Limit wisteria to a lattice or archway that is far from any building’s structure, or skip it altogether.

Mimosa Tree

This tree’s namesake may evoke the carefree feeling of a Saturday brunch, but the reality of caring for this tree is not so relaxing. It is not only hard to get rid of if you change your mind, but it is so invasive that all your neighbors will be dealing with the seedlings. Not to mention, this tree can look quite unpleasant when not in bloom. In the winter when the exotic and romantic pinks are gone, you will find yourself with quite an eyesore.