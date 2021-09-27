6 Items in Your Kitchen Due for a Replacement

The kitchen is the heart of the home. With so much activity happening in this room daily, there’s no doubt that your kitchen items can see their fair share of use. You likely know when to replace or restore some of your kitchen items, but there’s a good deal you may be overlooking. Keep your kitchen running smoothly by addressing these six items in your kitchen that are due for a replacement.

Microplane Zester

A zester is an essential kitchen tool to add an extra pop to your dishes. From freshly grated parmesan to the delicious kick of lemon zest, there’s no shortage of reasons to pull out your microplane zester anytime you’re ready to cook a fabulous meal. Unfortunately, these trusty tools don’t stay sharp forever. If yours is worse for wear, it’s time for a replacement.

Vegetable Peeler

Just like your zester, a vegetable peeler can dull over time. If you use yours frequently, you may want to replace it every other year or even annually. Luckily a small and inexpensive peeler can get the job done just as well as the pricer versions, so plan to replace yours often.

Sponges

You likely know that your sponge can get germy quite quickly. Even with that common knowledge, most people don’t replace their sponges as frequently as they should. Prevent yourself from spreading bacteria and grime when you’re trying to clean, and toss your sponges frequently. If you find it too wasteful, consider moving on to a cloth or silicone sponge that can be easily washed after each use.

Cutting Board

A damaged cutting board begins to harbor bacteria and grime, even if you are diligently cleaning it. To keep your food prep station free from unwanted ingredients, opt to replace your cutting board annually, or whenever you begin to notice excessive damage or abrasions on the surface.

Wooden Spoons

Just like a cutting board, wooden spoons can split, crack and chip over the years. Mildew and bacteria can collect in these crevices. If you are using second hand wooden spoons, or you put yours in the dishwasher regularly, you likely need to replace your set. To make your new set last, hand wash them and don’t allow them to sit in standing liquids for long.

Garbage Disposal

On average, a garbage disposal needs replacing every 8-10 years. Keeping your disposal well-maintained can increase its life, but eventually the blades dull and the motor can wear out. If your kitchen starts to smell funky, you frequently have to reset your disposal or you hear strange noises when turned on, it may be time to replace it.