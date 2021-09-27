Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Expands in Tennessee

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices recently announced its continued growth in Tennessee with the addition of Lakeside Real Estate Group. The brokerage will add 24 real estate professionals and one office and operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Lakeside Realty.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Lakeside Real Estate Group to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices,” said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, in a statement. “The market-leading agents joining our global network in Tennessee are known for their exceptional client service, and we can’t wait to have them representing the brand.”

Lakeside Real Estate Group joins the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network with more than 12 years of relevant industry experience. The brokerage has been introducing families to the leisure living of the Tellico Lake area since 1989. The company has exemplified quality and excellence in customer service in East Tennessee for more than 30 years.

Content Square 1.

“I have watched Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ growth and progression and continued to be impressed with the network’s global reach,” said Michael Ruppert, owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Lakeside Realty, in a statement. “After seeing their continued success and stability, I knew this was the missing puzzle piece to help take our team’s reach to the next level. I am honored to be aligning with a brand that is changing the real estate industry for both agents and clients alike.”

Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also welcomed the company to the network, “Michael Ruppert and his team are perfect examples of Forever Agents to represent our presence in Tennessee. The state has seen strong market growth and we are excited to welcome them into the network and support them as they take their company to new heights of success.”

For more information, please visit https://www.bhhslakesiderealty.com.