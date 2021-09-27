Century 21 Real Estate Names First Class of 2021 Relentless Agent Award Winners

Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced the Q1 2021 winners of the CENTURY 21® Relentless Agent Award.

This select group was chosen from almost 50,000 CENTURY 21®-affiliated U.S. agents, specifically identified by client testimonials written about their efforts to go above and beyond the standard call of duty.

The newest CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Award honorees include:

– Wendy Chmielewski-Giordani, CENTURY 21 Clemens Group, West Hartford, Connecticut

– Nikki DiNardo, CENTURY 21 Excellence Realty, Canal Winchester, Ohio

– Kyle Kelley, CENTURY 21 Bushnell, Orem, Utah

The CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Award was established in 2018 to recognize those professionals who have exemplified the brand’s mission to transform the real estate industry from one of transactions to one of delivering extraordinary experiences.

Using third-party customer ratings and testimonials, the brand identifies the most standout agents and elevates their unique stories onto a national stage with this program.

“In today’s ever-changing world of real estate, it’s almost impossible to predict what an individual client’s journey to that purchase or sale of a home will look like,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC, in a statement. “No one understands that more than this group of amazing agents. They truly embody that go-getter, never give up, always give 121% attitude that defines the CENTURY 21 Brand and its affiliated sales professionals around the world. As we all continue to reimagine what home means to us today, these agents understand that it is their job to help clients achieve their own real estate dreams in the most seamless and memorable way possible. They represent the best of our industry and are helping to change the way real estate is done.”

As part of the program, this year’s CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Award honorees will be showcased and celebrated across the CENTURY 21 Brand channels. In addition, the group of honorees will also be rewarded with an extraordinary hometown experience of their own to recognize their achievements.

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.