Easy Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Any Occasion

Picking out gifts can get stressful under any circumstance, but trying to find a great gift last-minute is a unique challenge. Whether you had an unexpected event come up or a gift-giving occasion slipped your mind, having a few easy last-minute gift ideas in your back pocket can be a lifesaver.

Subscription Box

Finding a unique and personalized gift is easier now than ever before. With the plethora of online options, it’s not difficult to find a gift that caters to your recipients’ specific interests. Unfortunately, last-minute occasions can render this option impossible simply because you don’t have time to wait for an item to ship. A subscription box can eliminate that problem. Since items are delivered at periodic intervals (often monthly or seasonally) you don’t have to worry about a gift arriving in time for a party or event. Subscription boxes are the gift that keeps on giving! Find a box that delivers handmade clothing, sports memorabilia, wine, artisan food or items for any other interest.

Citywide Gift Card

Whether you need a gift for a professional acquaintance or a close friend, a gift card can be an excellent go-to. Some cities offer gift cards that are accepted across multiple local venues, including restaurants, hairdressers and boutique shops. Eliminate the worry that your recipient won’t enjoy the specific place you picked by purchasing a gift card from a place of interest (locally or in an area they would like to visit). Remember, some cities only offer these promotions seasonally, so be sure to contact the city to find out more information.

Seasonal or Personalized Gift Basket

If you have no time to lose and want to give a tangible gift, a gift basket can be an easy way to throw together a few personalized items while appearing intentional and thoughtful. For a classy gift, go to a local boutique store to find a throw blanket, a seasonal or neutral scented candle and pair them with a bottle of local wine and artisanal snack mix. This is an excellent option for housewarmings, professional thank you gifts or weddings. Want a more casual option? Fill a basket with artisanal or unique snack mixes, a few new books or magazine issues and tickets to a local event or the movie theaters. Keep it themed and personalized depending on your recipient’s interests: sports, music, movie genres, etc.