Fall Family Activities for All Social Distance Levels

Autumn is a wonderful season to focus on family time. From rainy days spent indoors to outside family activities, there’s a lot of options when it comes to carving out time for new traditions.

Social distancing can make planning out your autumn a little more difficult, but thankfully there are some great fall family activities no matter what your social distancing preference might be this year.

Complete Social Distancing:

Content Square 1.

Cider and Soup Game Night – Nothing says fall quite like a warm bowl of soup or a cup of hot cider. Pull out your family’s favorite board game and enjoy the tastes of fall with this comforting at-home activity.

Pumpkin Decorating or Carving – A quintessential fall activity, pumpkin decorating can be fun all season long. You can even carve pumpkins for Thanksgiving decor.

Fall Baking – If you are a fan of the pumpkin spice craze, now is your time to shine. Bring your family together by baking a new delicious fall recipe.

Fall Colors Driving Tour – Tour your city from the comfort of your car and find all the best spots where fall leaves are present.

Moderate Social Distancing:

Apple Picking – This outdoor activity may have you near more people depending on the business of the farm, but generally it can be easy to keep apart from others while spending some quality time with your loved ones. Bring home the fruits of your labor to eat right away or bake into a delicious treat.

Farmers Markets – Your local area’s guidance will help determine how your local market is handling crowds or social distancing. That said, these usually outdoor markets can be a great option to gather some fall vegetables while facing the crowds you would usually find at your local supermarket anyway.

Park or Trail Leaf Collecting – Depending on your area, this activity will range in level of social distancing. If you have young children, take them on a hike at a local trail or simply go to your local park to collect some beautiful fall leaves. Make a craft later.

No (or Limited) Social Distancing:

Pumpkin Patch – While outdoors, participants may be close together on activities like hayrides, corn mazes or carnival games. If you feel comfortable, and depending on your local guidance, this can be a wonderful venue for family fun.

Fall Festival – Fall festivals hosted by your local city, school or even church groups may be hosted throughout the season. Check with each host to find out the activities they offer and their plans to maintain social distancing (or not).

Citywide Halloween Activities – Trick-or-treating and haunted houses may be a staple childhood memory for you. Share in the fun by taking your children to a citywide event, but be sure you are aware of what, if any, precautions are in place.