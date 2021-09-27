Regional Spotlight: HGAR Makes Assistance Funds Available for Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida

The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®, Inc. (HGAR) has announced the availability of financial assistance to local residents impacted by flooding from Hurricane Ida.

Hudson Valley residents can apply for disaster relief assistance through the REALTORS® Relief Foundation (RRF), a charitable organization created by the National Association of REALTORS® to provide housing-related assistance to victims of disasters.

Eligible applicants can apply for financial assistance for a primary residence’s monthly mortgage expenses or rental costs due to displacement from a primary residence. Relief assistance is limited to a maximum of $2,000 per applicant, per household. The application submission deadline is Oct. 31, 2021, and funds will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis. For information and to apply, visit www.hgar.com/realtors-relief-foundation or email hurricaneidarelief@hgar.com.

The REALTOR®-driven mission was created in response to the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, and helps communities devastated by unexpected disasters, including wildfires, hurricanes, earthquakes and tornadoes. With the generous donations of individual REALTORS®, associations and affiliated organizations, RRF has helped more than 17,000 families stay in their homes following turbulent destruction. HGAR has donated $25,000 to the Relief Foundation in 2021.

“The flooding and damage from Hurricane Ida has wreaked havoc on our region and disrupted so many lives here,” said Crystal Hawkins-Syska, president of HGAR, in a statement. “Our REALTOR® community is proud to help our neighbors and give back when disaster strikes.”

For more information, please visit www.hgar.com.